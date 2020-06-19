Almost 5000 coronavirus cases now in Haiti

Haiti continues to record more cases of the coronavirus (COVID-19). Records on Friday (June 19) shows the country currently has a total of 4,916 coronavirus cases.

The Ministry of Public Health said that 228 new cases were recorded over the past 24 hours.

Additionally the Ministry, in its daily bulletin, said there were also two deaths in the west and north west of the country. This brings the total number of deaths to 84.

Meanwhile, Haiti has now recorded 24 recoveries since its first case on March 19.

The health authorities that the number of active cases here stood 4,808 and that all 10 departments of the country recorded increases in their number of new cases.

And the number of suspected cases investigated since March 19, was now 813.