Almost 7,000 Jamaicans recovered from coronavirus

Almost 7,000 Jamaicans have recovered from the coronavirus since the first case was reported in March.

Recovered cases of the virus now stand at 6,998 after 132 more people were declared virus-free yesterday.

Active cases now stand at 3,705 following the confirmation of 57 more cases over the 24-hour period.

The total number of cases recorded on the island is 11,120, according to the Ministry of Health and Wellness.

Of the new positives, the youngest reported case was a five-month-old baby while the oldest was 83-years-old.

There were four additional deaths, taking Jamaicaâ€™s tally to 265. Among the deceased are an 84-year-old make from St Ann; a 57-year-old female from Trelawny; a 73-year-old male from St Catherine and a 79-year-old from St James.

There are 75 hospitalised cases with seven deemed critically ill.