Almost forgotten Quick Step rising through Pencils 4 Kids

Aspiring neurosurgeon Jewell Smith watched her mother struggle to finance her first year at the prestigious Hampton High School for girls in St Elizabeth.

The 18-year-old even faced being transferred to another institution that was more affordable to the family which hails from Quick Step, a small, somewhat neglected community on the border of the 'bread basket' parish, and Trelawny.

To her rescue came the New York City-based Pencils 4 Kids charity organisation founded by Randy Griffiths, a native of Quick Step, which granted her a full scholarship for the remainder of her years at Hampton School which includes boarding.

“I was one of the top students in the Grade Six Achievement Test at Quick Step Primary School. The scholarship was very helpful because later on my mom told me she was going to transfer me. She couldn't afford it anymore. I was reaching home in the nights like 8:00 pm and it made it very hard for me to study and to bring up my grades.

“When I got the scholarship and went into boarding, I was able to have much better time management and I was able to pick up clubs. I was able to even do extra classes and so that helped my mom a great deal,” she said, proud that she has become a role model for present students at the Quick Step Primary School.

According to Smith, she draws a lot of inspiration from the work of Pencils 4 Kids and is eager to add to the gradual growth being experienced in the community without the help of politicians.

Pencils 4 Kids has built a library for Quick Step, which has under 300 residents, and has donated a minibus to the primary school, among other community initiatives. At present, the group is rebuilding the Quick Step Basic School to equip it with modern infrastructure – a $7-million project.

“Quick Step is like a little dot on the map. I would like for them to zoom in and see this community more and not just ignore us when we are asking for help for certain things. I want my primary school to be on the map. When people ask me where I come from and I tell them, they don't know where it is. I want persons to say they have heard about Quick Step and so many bright students come from there. That is my goal,” Smith said.

Another recipient of a Pencils 4 Kids scholarship is 17-year-old, Munro College student Tavian Montague, also a native of Quick Step, who, similar to Smith, and other brilliant and talented youth, is a source of motivation and inspiration for the community.

Montague said that before receiving the scholarship, he battled with hectic journeys to school and heavy spending on transportation from Quick Step to Malvern in the parish, where Munro College for boys is located.

“This has been a nice experience. Munro itself is a motivation to people nationally and internationally. When you passing through here, you hear that that is the boy who passed for Munro. When I come back, I speak to the youth, I motivate them and every year I look forward to more Quick Step students coming to Munro. I would love for them to experience what I have experienced at Munro. Unfortunately, no one has come to join me, but I look forward to that every year.

“Pencils 4 kids has inspired me to want to give back. When I speak to my friends at Munro, they always complain about the high fees that is limiting most of them. I always look back and thank Pencils 4 Kids for the scholarship,” Montague said, sharing that his hope is to work in the accounting industry and later on become an entrepreneur.

Griffiths, the founder of Pencils 4 Kids, shared that the idea for the foundation was inspired by his mother who died 14 years ago. He grew up watching his mother bring material from New York, where the family moved to when he was around age 12, and give it away to people in Jamaica.

“I decided to follow her tradition and dream to give back to the community, but I wanted to give back through education because I went to the basic school and the primary school. We built a shed for the primary school because the principal was complaining that it was raining and when the kids were coming from the kitchen, they would get wet. The playing field was bumpy so we smoothed it off.

“The bus came about because the kids were walking really, really far to go to school. We also built a garage to keep the bus safe. The library has been built and the basic school is being built. We have numerous kids going to Munro and Hampton and we pay the tuition for kids who graduate from Quick Step and from other communities. Also, we do an annual trip where we donate bags with all educational material and it kinda takes the pressure off the parents,” he highlighted.