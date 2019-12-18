Almost there! Kingston’s Mayor shares progress of Water Lane’s pedestrian-only upgrade

Mayor of Kingston Senator Delroy Williams says work on the transformation of sections of the downtown business district, where Water Lane meets East Street, is nearly complete.

Mayor Williams, who shared several updates on Water Lane’s pedestrianisation, added that in short order, the walk-only thoroughfare will be accessible to members of the public.

“Final touches being put on our Water Lane Project. Really can’t wait to show the finished product. #PedestrianizedStreets #StillBelieving #Kingston,” the mayor tweeted on Wednesday.

Turning out to be a beauty. — Delroy Williams (@MayorWilliamsJA) https://t.co/FtkW6A0AyS pic.twitter.com/yMNby8Jnm4December 6, 2019

The roadway has been stripped and repaved in an ornate, colourful brick-and-mortar design, which falls in line with the Kingston and St. Andrew Municipal Corporation’s (KSAMC) drive to rejuvenate the downtown area.

Kingston’s Mayor has been sharing progress updates since the start of November when the initiative began.

As promised, we are not “digging up” the road but carrying out our duty with repairs to parochial roads while enhancing the use and aesthetics of the area. — Delroy Williams (@MayorWilliamsJA) #StillBelieving pic.twitter.com/psClYddsmENovember 30, 2019

“Following the resurfacing of sections of Water Lane from East Street to King Street, announced Nov 2018, the @ksamcorp now continues with the promised brick work along sections of Water Lane. The project will include pedestrianized areas,” he said.

— Delroy Williams (@MayorWilliamsJA) #Thread Re: #WaterLane The KSAMC today commenced the resurfacing and upgrading of approximately 400m of road along Water Lane in Downtown, Kingston. The Works, announced in November 2018, has started from the intersection of Water Lane & East Street. pic.twitter.com/dVUyX4YDAsNovember 6, 2019

Wholly committed to fostering and creating a world-class mural experience within Kingston, Mayor Williams further explained that the KSAMC intends to create multiple recreational, leisure and cultural experiences adjacent to the waterfront.