Alorica call centre closes after employee tests positive for COVID-19

Alorica call centre closes after employee tests positive for COVID-19Saturday, April 11, 2020
|
The Alorica call centre in Portmore, St Catherine, has temporarily ceased operations after a female employee tested positive for the coronavirus disease (COVID-19).
The company announced the positive test in a memo to staffers on Friday, the same day the Health Ministry listed the 21-year-old St Catherine woman among the island’s two latest cases.
“We are sharing this information with you promptly, not to cause alarm, but to prevent, fear, panic and rumours. Our thoughts are with this individual and any others who may be affected,” the memo reads.
Alorica said the employee has not been at work since Monday, April 6 and will remain offsite until cleared to return. The company said it learned of the woman’s condition on Friday.
The Portmore facility will undergo deep cleaning and sanitation over the weekend. The company said that individuals who were in direct contact with the infected employee are being informed.
The Health Ministry will on Tuesday conduct a site inspection and next week, employees will be notified when they should return to work.
