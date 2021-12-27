Alpha Institute is NCB CEO's 'Grant a Wish Pick'

THE Alpha Institute had its wishes granted to the tune of $250,000 on Tuesday, December 14, 2021, after it was chosen as pick for the 2021 'Grant a Wish' programme by National Commercial Bank Jamaica (NCBJ) CEO Septimus “Bob” Blake, who presented a cheque for $250,000 to the organisation.

This is the second handover to the organisation, which operates the multidisciplinary school in Kingston. In 2016, NCBJ donated a six-colour T-shirt screen printing machine, valued then at $2.5 million, to the institute. The system was used to train young men in the vocational training programme and forms the basis of the vibrant store for Sisters Of Mercy.

Before the handover recently, Blake got a chance to see many of the changes at the property on South Camp Road, including the expanded music training building that can house up to 60 students.

Margaret Little Wilson, administrator, Alpha Institute and Alpha School of Music, led Blake on a tour of three buildings, before accepting the cheque in the school's Colm Delves Building.

Blake said the choice was again quite clear that Alpha Institute would receive the NCB Grant a Wish allocation for CEO's Pick.

“The work and ethos of Alpha Institute resonates with NCB's purpose as an organisation to empower people, unlock dreams and build communities. This has been said many times but here at Alpha, it is undeniably true,” Blake said.

In expressing gratitude for this donation, Little Wilson said the funds will go to continuing the transition of spaces at the Alpha School of Music.

“We are grateful for this generous donation to our work. It has been a dream come true for the creation of this space. The practice rooms we have has already run out of space,” Little Wilson said. “So the plan is to create more spaces for the boys to work creatively within them.”

Principal of the Alpha Vocational Training Centre Ernest Donaldson said the monies will further the students' enhancement.

“This can make a difference in the lives of the community we serve, which in most cases are the most vulnerable set of students in society. We are mindful that we are living in a rapidly changing society and we want to incorporate in our training some emerging careers at our institute… of which music is our flagship programme,” Donaldson explained. “We are happy for the support in helping us that will be used in a very, very beneficial way to incorporate training to meet the 21st-century demand among our students.”

NCBJ, through the NCB Foundation, has earmarked $15 million to share for individuals and institutions nominated in its philanthropic programme. Grant a Wish was officially launched on November 19, 2021 and more than one million votes were cast when public voting closed on December 5, 2021 at grantawish.jncb.com. The portal also serves as the hub for 200 micro, small and medium-sized enterprises (MSMEs) that have signed up for the Shop Local Ja programme.