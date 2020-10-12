Already? Doctor claims Trump has tested negative for COVID-19

Less than

two weeks after revealing that he had tested positive for COVID-19, the White

House physician Sean Conley is claiming that Donald Trump no longer has the

virus.

The US President announced his positive test on October 1. But before heading to a mass rally in Florida, the doctor said that Trump is now negative for the virus.

“In response to your inquiry regarding the President’s most recent COVID-19 tests, I can share with you that he has tested NEGATIVE, on consecutive days, using the Abbott BinaxNOW antigen card,” Conley wrote in a memo.

He said that this ‘negative’ status was determined using the rapid test, as well as “additional clinical and laboratory data.”

Trump has been heavily criticised since contracting the virus, as days after testing positive he left the hospital and returned to the White House. Many feared that he was putting the staff at risk.

And although more than 215,000 people in the United States have died from COVID-19, Trump claims that the virus is nothing to be afraid of. In fact, he said that it was a ‘blessing’ when he contracted coronavirus.