Amazon bans products which claim to cure coronavirus

Amazon bans products which claim to cure coronavirusSaturday, February 29, 2020
|
More than one million products, claiming to cure, and protect against the coronavirus have been removed from Amazon.
Amazon, which spoke to Reuters about its efforts, also removed tens of thousands of deals from merchants that it said attempted to price-gouge customers.
Merchants have been using the platform to try and cash in on the global fear that the coronavirus outbreak is causing.
Searches for coronavirus on the platform also brought up results for things like ‘c-boosters’, vitamin C supplements that have been falsely promoted as a tool to prevent contracting the virus.
Amazon has meanwhile faced scrutiny over the health-related offers on its platform.
Earlier this week Italy launched a probe into surging prices around the internet for sanitizing gels and hygiene masks while it battles the biggest outbreak in Europe.
Other tech giants like Google, Facebook, and Twitter have also mobilized to help rid their platforms of misinformation as the virus spreads and general anxiety rises.
