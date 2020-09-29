Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos to open tuition-free preschool

Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos to open tuition-free preschoolTuesday, September 29, 2020
Amazon CEO,
billionaire Jeff Bezos, is set to open his first tuition-free preschool on
October 19.
The Bezos Academy will be located in Des Moines, Washington, United States. It will serve kids who are between three and five years old.
Bezos Academy is intended to help underserved communities and will operate year-round, five days a week.
It follows the Montessori school model in which there is a lot of hands-on learning and collaborative play.
In sharing the development via Instagram recently, Bezos said: “This classroom is just the beginning. The @bezosacademy opens its doors on Oct. 19th. This one in Des Moines, WA, is the first of many free preschools that we’ll be opening for underserved children. Extra kudos to the team for figuring out how to make this happen even amidst COVID, and to Wesley Homes for stepping up with the facility.”
The entrepreneur first mentioned the initiative back in 2018 when he launched the ‘Bezos Day One Fund’.
