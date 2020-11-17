Amazon opens online pharmacy

Amazon opens online pharmacyTuesday, November 17, 2020
|
Customers are now able to fill their prescriptions on Amazon and have them delivered to their doors in a few days. The e-commerce giant introduced this new service on Tuesday (November 17).
The company said its online pharmacy will offer commonly prescribed medications in the US, including creams, pills, as well as medications that need to stay refrigerated, like insulin.
To use this new service, shoppers have to set up a profile on Amazon’s website and have their doctors send prescriptions there. It won’t ship medications that have a high risk of being abused, like some opioids.
Additionally, Amazon will accept most insurance. But Prime members who don’t have insurance can also buy generic or brand name drugs from Amazon for a discount. They can also get discounts at 50,000 physical pharmacies around the country at Costco, CVS, Walgreens, Walmart, and other stores.
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
- We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper; email addresses will not be published.
- Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
- We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
- Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
- Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
- If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
- Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy