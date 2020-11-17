Amazon opens online pharmacy

Customers are now able to fill their prescriptions on Amazon and have them delivered to their doors in a few days. The e-commerce giant introduced this new service on Tuesday (November 17).

The company said its online pharmacy will offer commonly prescribed medications in the US, including creams, pills, as well as medications that need to stay refrigerated, like insulin.

To use this new service, shoppers have to set up a profile on Amazon’s website and have their doctors send prescriptions there. It won’t ship medications that have a high risk of being abused, like some opioids.

Additionally, Amazon will accept most insurance. But Prime members who don’t have insurance can also buy generic or brand name drugs from Amazon for a discount. They can also get discounts at 50,000 physical pharmacies around the country at Costco, CVS, Walgreens, Walmart, and other stores.