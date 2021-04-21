Ambassador Aloun N'dombet Assamba faces the wrath of coronavirus

THE sombre picture of Queen Elizabeth II, shrouded in black and seated alone in St George's Chapel at Windsor Castle, cast a long mournful shadow over the funeral of her husband of 73 years, Prince Philip, the Duke of Edinburgh.

That sad picture will be one of the lasting images of how COVID-19 has robbed human beings of intimacy. Under the normal circumstances, The Queen would have been surrounded by the comforting presence of the royal family in this final moment of an extraordinary life.

The novel coronavirus has shown itself to be no respecter of persons. It has savaged princes and paupers, hitting from Prince Charles of Britain to Prince Albert II of Monaco; from President Donald Trump of America to Prime Minister Justin Trudeau of Canada; from British Prime Minister Boris Johnson to Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro.

Other notables to face the wrath of COVID-19 include actor Tom Hanks; media personality Chris Cuomo; reality star Khloe Kardashian; closer home, Trinidad and Tobago Prime Minister Keith Rowley and our own Usain Bolt, Frederick 'Toots' Hibbert, Dionne Jackson Miller and Orville Taylor, among others.

Local celebrity Ambassador Aloun N'dombet Assamba had her bout with the coronavirus. A bright and affable public servant, Assamba has served as minister of tourism and Jamaica's high commissioner to London. She has also been one of the towering figures behind the COK Sodality Cooperative Credit Union. In today's edition of COVID CAPERS, she shares her experience with COVID-19:

I have found a Facebook page where long-haulers talk about their experiences. I discovered that the experience I had, where people do not believe you are ill, is quite common. They think you are making it up! I guess it is only now that 'celebrities' are speaking of their experiences that it becomes validated. I have had to say to people 'but I have been telling you exactly that'.

I got the coronavirus, I am sure, from my sister. She must have got it when she went down to Moneague, St Ann. She had symptoms before me. My son was lucky not to contract it as he had to look after us when we got sick.

I still suffer exhaustion and sometimes my breathing is a problem. Water tastes bitter to me now. I also have a strong taste of salt in most things I am eating. I am walking with my stick again as my legs feel like they will give way and it has happened a few times.

I have exhaustion and insomnia at the same time. I take a Tylenol in the nights to help me go to sleep. It does not always work. So here I am up at 11:20pm.

My son, who is a farmer, had to look after my sister and me all by himself, as we did not allow our workers to come for two weeks in order to protect them.

Mike Graham: Thanks, Mr Editor. Had my shot at the Arena on Monday [last]. A bit difficult outside but fine on the inside like you said. I was proud of the JDF operations and the medical team. I am very grateful to everyone who treated me with respect and kindness.

Truth: Thank God you recovered, we need more good-hearted Jamaican like, God bless you. Truly inspiring.

Eternal Father, Bless our Land: Had mine (vaccination), didn't feel a thing and had no side effects. Everyone I have spoken to who have had it have had similar experiences.

Raymond D Grant: No matter how much you isolate, social distance and wash your hands, like the flu, everybody is going to get infected with this virus eventually. That is why it is so important to get the vaccine so that your immune system can be activated in advance of when you do get infected.

Chercher: I am glad you got your shot but don't use the word inoculation in reference to it because this is not the usual vaccines that we got for chicken pox or small pox that will prevent you from getting those disease again. This is more of a therapy that will teach your body to recognise the protein in the virus and attack it quickly and prevent it from replicating rapidly. All this will do is to prevent you from getting very sick, end up in the hospital and die... but no one knows for sure if no one will die after getting this “vaccine”. Still wear a mask, social distance, wash your hands just as you did before you got the shot. Even with the shot you can still get the virus, still get sick and still transmit it to others.

Hapley63: Brilliant. Talk about hearing from the horse's mouth.

Polyglot: Ms Kassandra, may the Almighty continue to guide and protect you. Thanks for sharing your story. The concoctions which you put in your teapot have been part of my arsenal for several months. There was no room for you at the hospital but that might have been a blessing – you found healing elsewhere.

Really: Yet there are some who would refrain from taking the vaccine because they prefer to believe unqualified people who gleefully make videos. I wonder if they can prove that the same dumb bells who made the audio, video or text them have or have not taken the vaccine and have them believing like the idiots they seem to be.