Ambassador Bernal on UN Sustainable Development Solutions Network

Jamaican economist and diplomat Ambassador Dr Richard Bernal has accepted an invitation to become a member of the Leadership Council of the United Nations Sustainable Development Solutions Network (SDSN), which operates under the auspices of the UN secretary general.

Chaired by the renowned Professor Jeffrey Sachs of Columbia University, the SDSN initiative was launched in 2012 to mobilise scientific and technical expertise in support of the sustainable development goals (SDGs) of the UN.

Dr Bernal earned his reputation as a top international public servant and diplomat during his 10-year stint as Jamaica's ambassador to Washington and permanent representative to the Organization of American States (OAS) from 1991 to 2001. He has appeared on US Congressional hearings relevant to the Caribbean.

He brings to his new assignment many years in international economic policy and economic development issues in various capacities for the Government of Jamaica, Caricom institutions, international development financing institutions and The University of the West Indies (UWI).

He is currently professor of practice at the Sir Arthur Lewis Institute of Social and Economic Studies (SALISES) at The UWI and senior associate (non-resident) at the Center for Strategic and International Studies (CSIS) in Washington, DC.

Professor Bernal has published five books including Globalization, Trade and Economic Development: The CARIFORM-EU Economic Partnership Agreement (2013); Dragon in the Caribbean: China's Global Re-Positioning: Challenges and Opportunities for the Caribbean (2016); The Influence of Small States on Superpowers: Jamaica and US Foreign Policy (2017); and Corporate Versus National Interest in US Trade Policy: Chiquita and Caribbean Bananas (2020).

He has also published over 100 articles in scholarly journals, books, and monographs as well as opinion editorials in the Washington Post, Wall Street Journal, and the Miami Herald. He can be heard on the Global Economy on Power 106 FM on Mondays at 11:30 AM.