Amber CEO, founder accepted into Forbes Technology Council

Dushyant Savadia, founder and CEO of the Amber Group, has been accepted into Forbes Technology Council.

The council is an invitation-only community for world-class technology leaders across the world, and the move is seen as a major win for Jamaica's technology landscape.

His nomination was vetted and selected by a review committee based on the depth and diversity of his experience. Criteria for acceptance include a track record of successfully impacting business growth metrics, as well as personal and professional achievements and honours.

Savadia leads a global technology conglomerate, headquartered in Jamaica, operating 10 business lines across 30 countries. The group continues to break barriers with 'first-of-its-kind' technology solutions. In six years, the group has developed over 400 client applications that have touched all sectors of business from fintech, edtech, e-commerce and MSME support, manufacturing, security and telematics, to health and agriculture.

“We are honoured to welcome Dushyant and the Amber Group into the community,” said Scott Gerber, founder of Forbes Councils, the collective that includes Forbes Technology Council. “Our mission with Forbes Councils is to bring together proven leaders from every industry, creating a curated, social capital-driven network that helps every member grow professionally and make an even greater impact on the business world.”

As an accepted member of the council, Savadia has access to a variety of exclusive opportunities and will connect and collaborate with other respected local leaders in a private forum. He will also be invited to work with a professional editorial team to share his expert insights in original business articles on Forbes.com, and to contribute to published Q&A panels alongside other experts.

Jamaica, through Savadia, is in line to benefit from exclusive access to vetted business service partners, membership-branded marketing collateral, and the high-touch support of the Forbes Councils member concierge team.

“I am elated to be a part of the Forbes Technology Council,” Savadia said. “While it brings global recognition to be a member of this prestigious council for a Jamaican company, it also puts Jamaica on a global map as a technology and innovations hub. This is an exceedingly proud moment for us — Jamaican built and Jamaican proud.”