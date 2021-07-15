AmCham joins forces with rotary club to tackle gender-based violence

President of the American Chamber of Commerce (AmCham) of Jamaica, Ann-Dawn Young Sang, has announced that AmCham will join with the Rotary Club of Manor Park to launch a domestic violence initiative with the aim of helping to reduce incidents of gender-based violence (GBV).

The initiative will focus primarily on designing and executing a comprehensive communication programme in various media to increase awareness of GBV, as well as hosting awareness education training targeting specific groups.

Young Sang was speaking recently at a webinar hosted by AmCham and the Rotary Club of Manor Park, titled: 'Gender Based Violence — The Other Pandemic: A Clear and Present Danger'.

Presenters were Ambassador Aloun Assamba, domestic violence survivor; Dr Michael Abrahams obstetrician and gynaecologist, social commentator and human rights advocate; and Novelette Grant, retired deputy commissioner of police and immediate past president, Rotary Club of Manor Park.

Noting that AmCham has always been a strong proponent of ending violence, Young Sang said now is the time for everyone to take action to stop the scourge.

Assamba shared her experience of being a survivor of domestic violence, pointing out that the private sector needs to do more work in this area for members of staff, including providing counselling.

She congratulated AmCham and the rotary club for the initiative and urged persons to get on board.

In her wide-ranging presentation, in which she shared a wealth of eye-opening information, Grant noted that in 2018 the United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime (UNODC) reported that Jamaican women ranked second on a list of those likely to be killed by a partner.

She also highlighted that although one in four Jamaican women experience intimate partner violence, less than 20 per cent report it to the police, and only 7.8 per cent said they received help, according to Jamaica's 2016 Women's Health Survey.

Grant said it is therefore crucial to have a concerted programme to raise the awareness about gender-based violence prevention and response.

In his presentation, Abrahams said Jamaica is not taking the issue of gender-based violence seriously, citing the lack of shelters in each of the 14 parishes for survivors as evidence. He said there has been much talk, but no action over the years about establishing the shelters.

According to Abrahams, to deal with the issue of GBV, a cultural revolution is needed, starting with children.

Abrahams argued that we must look at how children are socialised [and] examine the role of childhood trauma that would lead them to be abusive in relationships, or make them vulnerable to end up with an abusive partner.

The well-attended event fielded several questions from participants who said there definitely needs to be more discussions and follow-up sessions to provide the public with more information about gender-based violence.

The webinar, which was sponsored by New Fortress Energy and AYS Global Consults, was moderated by talk show host, attorney-at-law and policy & advocate manager at Jamaicans for Justice, Jodi-Ann Quarrie.