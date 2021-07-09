Amended Customs Act could facilitate searches of transgenders

CHANGES to Customs law are being contemplated which could see provisions being made for individuals who identify as a gender other than their biological sex (transgender), in situations where body searches are being conducted by customs officers.

Interest groups had raised the questions at previous sittings of the joint select committee which is reviewing changes to the 2020 Customs Act.

At yesterday's meeting, the committee agreed that it would review how other jurisdictions, whose laws Jamaica generally draw from, in order to determine how to frame the provision in relation to gender.

Under Section 222 of the legislation, an officer who has reasonable grounds to suspect that a person is carrying goods that are subject to customs control, in contravention of the Customs Act, may search the person, and any baggage belonging to them. However, the current provision says a female should only be searched by a female officer.

Senior director of legal affairs for Jamaica Customs Agency Hazel Edwards drew attention to the provision: “The question had been raised in the context of persons who may identify with a gender that is other than their biological sex, and how that may raise concern in the context of a search…we had put forward the possibility of amending the provision to indicate that a person who is to be searched may be told of the option to indicate the gender of the person who they wish to conduct the search, and if an officer of that gender is available then the person could be searched by that person, but if no particular preference is exercised then we would maintain the provision that a female is only searched by a female officer,” she explained, noting that the matter of objection to being searched by a particular gender, based on religious persuasions, had also been raised.

Edwards pointed out that in the Revised Kyoto Convention (RKC), the recommendation is that searches should only be conducted by officers of the same gender as the person being searched. She said some countries have adopted this approach, while many have opted to specify who should search females, but allow male or female officers to search males.

The RKC was developed by the World Customs Organization, and effected in 2006, with the aim of facilitating trade by synchronising and simplifying Customs procedures and practices.

Member of Parliament for St Andrew Western Anthony Hylton said this open approach would mean that Customs had to ensure that a mix of genders are available to conduct searches at the island's ports at any given time. “If we put that provision in, it can't just be all male or all female on duty at any one time. It's male or female and I think that should be what is provided — the person can 'change' their gender and state a preference, but I don't know of a third gender, it's still male and female,” he said.

Committee chairman and portfolio minister for Jamaica Customs Nigel Clarke said the law currently only recognises two genders. He said, however, “I don't think we can short-circuit this one by finalising a position without [looking at] other countries that we often emulate, and what provisions they have in this regard.”