America records first coronavirus death

A Washington State man in his 50s is the first person in the United States to die from coronavirus.

President Trump identified the victim as a “high risk” patient and said during a news conference he had died overnight.

The victim was a resident of King County, which includes Seattle, according to the Washington Department of Health, KIRO 7 reported.

Washington Governor Jay Inslee said the death marked “a sad day in our state”.

Meanwhile, Trump on Saturday expanded travel restrictions on those who have been to Iran, and increased screenings of people coming into the country from Italy and South Korea, where coronavirus cases have mushroomed.

There are at least 66 cases of coronavirus in the US, at least 85,406 cases in 60 other countries with 2,924 deaths.