American Airlines extends flight cancellations to China through to April

American Airlines has suspended flights to China and Hong King until the end of April.

They made the announcement on Tuesday.

This suspension is a month longer that the carrier had previously planned.

In making the announcement, the airline said demands have been decreasing because of concerns about the coronavirus outbreak.

American offers direct service to Shanghai and Beijing from Los Angeles and Dallas-Fort Worth International airports. It also flies directly between Hong Kong, Dallas and Los Angeles.

Flights between Los Angeles and Dallas to Shanghai and Beijing will be suspended through April 24; service between Dallas and Hong Kong will be suspended through April 23 and flights between Los Angeles and Hong Kong will be suspended until April 24. The airline had previously canceled flights through the end of March.

Travel between the United States and China has been all but shut down as officials work to contain the spread of the coronavirus, now known as covid-19. So far, 13 cases have been confirmed in the United States.