American Airlines halts flights to Guyana

American Airlines has suspended its service to several destinations including Guyana.

In a statement, late Saturday (March 14), the US-based carrier announced that effective Monday (March 16) and until May 6, it will be suspending its service to Guyana from both Miami and New York.

According to the airline, flights scheduled for Monday will operate as scheduled but the suspension will take full effect afterwards.

American Airlines operates daily flights to Guyana from New York and Miami.

The airline will be waiving all change of date fees for those passengers already booked on its service.

Other affected countries in South America include Brazil, Chile, Colombia, Ecuador and Peru.

“This suspension will last through May 6. This change is in response to decreased demand and changes to US government travel restrictions due to the coronavirus (COVID-19).”

American Airline flights to parts of Europe will also be suspended in some instances while seasonal flights will face delays in operation.

The airline said some short-haul flights to the Caribbean, Canada, Mexico and parts of Central America will continue.

American Airlines also announced the reduction of flights to several cities across the United States.

To date, Guyana has recorded four cases of COVID-19 – all linked to one family.

It’s reported that three members of the family travelled from Queens, New York to Guyana last weekend aboard Caribbean Airlines with a stopover in Trinidad.

The mother was the first to test positive for the virus after she passed away at the Georgetown Hospital and since then, her husband and one of her children along with another relative have also tested positive for the coronavirus.