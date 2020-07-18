American beauty queen jailed for sending topless pics to 15-y-o

American beauty queen jailed for sending topless pics to 15-y-oSaturday, July 18, 2020
|
A former American beauty queen is facing two years behind bars after she admitted to sending explicit pictures to a teenage boy.
Ramsey BethAnn Bearse, the 2014 Miss Kentucky, was sentenced to two years in a West Virginia prison. She also received 10 years of supervised release and is required to register as a lifetime sex offender.
She was arrested in December 2018 and charged with four counts of sending obscene material to a minor.
Bearse admitted to sending topless pics to a 15-year-old former student of hers via Snapchat while working at the Andrew Jackson Middle School in Cross Lanes, West Virginia.
The photos were found on the boyâ€™s phone by his parents who reported it to the police.
Bearse pleaded guilty to one count of possession of material depicting minors in sexually explicit conduct in December 2019.
