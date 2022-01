American beauty queen jailed for sending topless pics to 15-y-o

A former American beauty queen is facing two years behind bars after she admitted to sending explicit pictures to a teenage boy.

Ramsey BethAnn Bearse, the 2014 Miss Kentucky, was sentenced to two years in a West Virginia prison. She also received 10 years of supervised release and is required to register as a lifetime sex offender.

She was arrested in December 2018 and charged with four counts of sending obscene material to a minor.

Bearse admitted to sending topless pics to a 15-year-old former student of hers via Snapchat while working at the Andrew Jackson Middle School in Cross Lanes, West Virginia.

The photos were found on the boy’s phone by his parents who reported it to the police.

Bearse pleaded guilty to one count of possession of material depicting minors in sexually explicit conduct in December 2019.