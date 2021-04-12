American Friends of Jamaica inoculation drive targets 8,000

American Friends of Jamaica inoculation drive targets 8,000Monday, April 12, 2021
HOPEWELL, Hanover — Over 8,000 individuals are being targeted to benefit from a COVID-19 vaccination programme being staged by American Friends of Jamaica (AFJ) in partnership with the Ministry of Health and Wellness (MOHW) at Hopewell Sports Centre football field in Hanover, starting this week from 9:00 am to 4:00 pm on the designated days.
“The AFJ has already committed $30 million (US$200,000) to a COVID-19 vaccine initiative and will support the roll-out plan set out by the Government of Jamaica to urge accelerated action to end the pandemic in Jamaica,” a release from the AFJ stated.
“The fund consists of a major donor advised contribution in addition to AFJ discretionary funds and other private donations. The AFJ will work with the Ministry of Health and Wellness and the National Vaccine Commission to establish infrastructure for vaccine distribution in communities over two phases,” the organisation added
The initiative will run today and tomorrow, then Friday, April 16 to Tuesday, April 20.
The ultimate goal of the AFJ is to get to raise US$300,000 in order to vaccinate approximately 10,000 people.
According to the AFJ, individuals 60 years and older, and those with comorbidities will be the main target of the vaccination exercise.
The communities to benefit are Sandy Bay, Jericho, Cascade, Rejoin, Cold Spring, Pondside, Potty Hill, Retrieve, Montpelier, Point, Kenilworth, Medley, Woodsville, Askinish, Kingsvale, Lances Bay, Cousins Cove, Welcome, Ramble, Content, Maryland, Lucea, and Hopewell.
The AFJ also stated that shuttle service will run from 8:00 am to 2:00 pm daily. “Pickup points will be marked at Cold Spring Square, Lucea Square, Jericho Square, Sandy Bay, Hopewell, and Ramble.”
“Ending this pandemic in Jamaica will require a well-coordinated and well-funded effort,” the release quotes AFJ President Wendy Hart.
Caron Chung, executive director of AFJ, said: “We have to ensure everyone anywhere in Jamaica gets equal access to vaccines when they are available — no matter where they live. Our pledge today, alongside the generous commitments of our donors, is that we will do everything we can to get the resources needed to help fight this virus.”
