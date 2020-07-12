American Noah Lyles broke Usain Bolt’s 200m record, or so he thought…Sunday, July 12, 2020
|
American sprinter Noah Lyles must be feeling pretty disappointed right now after he was denied a 200m world record in the Aspiration Games.
22-year-old Lyles ran the race in 18.90 seconds, and would have beaten the 19.19 seconds set by Usain Bolt in 2009. But it turns out he started from the wrong starting block, and only ran 185m, NOT 200m.
The world champion later chastised organisers of the event for â€˜playing with his emotionsâ€™
The less than ideal ending to one of the eventâ€™s headline races will undoubtedly be a major embarrassment to organizers of the Inspirations Games. The games have seen 30 track and field athletes compete across eight disciplines in an innovative team event covering seven stadiums and three continents.
