Americans, businesses sue China over virus outbreak

Americans, businesses sue China over virus outbreakMonday, May 11, 2020
|
Dozens of America virus patients and businesses are attempting to sue China over the outbreak of the coronavirus.
At least nine lawsuits have been filed in the US against China claiming authorities there did not do enough to corral the virus initially, tried to hide what was happening in the outbreak center of Wuhan and sought to conceal their actions and what they knew.
Eight of the lawsuits are potential class actions that would represent thousands of people and businesses.
One was filed by the attorney general of Missouri, which is so far the only state to take legal action against China.
However, the cases face several hurdles under the Foreign Sovereign Immunities Act, which states that foreign governments cannot be sued in the US unless certain exceptions are met. And those are not easy to prove, experts told the Associate Press.
So far, the virus has killed at least 75,000 people in the United States
