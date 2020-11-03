Americans head to the polls; over 100 million votes cast before Election Day

Americans are heading to the polls in what

pundits are calling the ‘most important election of our lifetime’.

Already, 100.2 million have been cast in early voting, about 73 per cent of the total 136.5 million votes from the 2016 presidential election.

Additionally, at least six states 0 Texas, Hawaii, Nevada, Washington, Arizona and Montana – have surpassed their total turnout from the last election while another seven have achieved at least 90 per cent of the total ballots cast four years ago.

The election, which pits Republican President Donald Trump against Democratic nominee, and former vice-president, Joe Biden, comes amid a growing coronavirus pandemic which has infected 9.2 million Americans and claimed 231,000 lives.

Just under half of the votes already cast this cycle comes from 16 key states, which will play a crucial role in determining who wins the presidency, according to CNN.