Americans told to avoid five C’bean countries on high risk list

Americans told to avoid five C’bean countries on high risk listMonday, November 23, 2020
|
Americans
have been warned against travelling to five Caribbean nations which have been given
the highest risk assessment by its disease centre.
Jamaica, Trinidad and Tobago, The Bahamas, Antigua and Barbuda and the Turks and Caicos Islands have seen their risk assessment raised from level three to level four, the highest rating, by the US Centres for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).
The assessment comes as the territories experience an increase in coronavirus cases, prompting the CDC to advise against travel to the islands.
It further urged Americans to take precautions if they travel to any of the nations, including taking a COVID-19 test before departure, wearing masks, and social distancing, among other measures.
