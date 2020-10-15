Americans told to avoid travel to Jamaica, six other Caribbean countries said to be safe

With almost eight

million COVID-19 cases and more than 217,000 coronavirus-related deaths in the

United States, Americans are being discouraged from travelling to Jamaica.

The Centre for Disease Control & Prevention (CDC) has listed Jamaica at level 3 as per its ‘COVID-19 Travel Recommendations by Destination’.

According to the CDC, “Travelers at increased risk for severe illness from COVID-19 should consider postponing all travel, including essential travel, to Jamaica.”

Although labelled as ‘high risk’, Americans are not banned from travelling to the island. They are being told to avoid non-essential travel.

Jamaica now has 8,067 coronavirus cases, but only 4,320 are active.

The other countries in the region that have been listed in the level 3 category are the British Virgin Islands, Antigua & Barbuda, Barbados, Guadeloupe, Martinique, Puerto Rico, Saint Martin, Sint Maarten, Trinidad and Tobago, Turks & Caicos Islands, and the US Virgin Islands.

Meanwhile, no travel advisory has been issued for Anguilla, Grenada, Montserrat, St. Kitts and Nevis, Dominica and St Lucia, as it is said that the likelihood of contracting COVID-19 in those countries is ‘very low’.