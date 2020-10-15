Americans told to avoid travel to Jamaica, six other Caribbean countries said to be safe

Americans told to avoid travel to Jamaica, six other Caribbean countries said to be safeThursday, October 15, 2020
|
With almost eight
million COVID-19 cases and more than 217,000 coronavirus-related deaths in the
United States, Americans are being discouraged from travelling to Jamaica.
The Centre for Disease Control & Prevention (CDC) has listed Jamaica at level 3 as per its ‘COVID-19 Travel Recommendations by Destination’.
According to the CDC, “Travelers at increased risk for severe illness from COVID-19 should consider postponing all travel, including essential travel, to Jamaica.”
Although labelled as ‘high risk’, Americans are not banned from travelling to the island. They are being told to avoid non-essential travel.
Jamaica now has 8,067 coronavirus cases, but only 4,320 are active.
The other countries in the region that have been listed in the level 3 category are the British Virgin Islands, Antigua & Barbuda, Barbados, Guadeloupe, Martinique, Puerto Rico, Saint Martin, Sint Maarten, Trinidad and Tobago, Turks & Caicos Islands, and the US Virgin Islands.
Meanwhile, no travel advisory has been issued for Anguilla, Grenada, Montserrat, St. Kitts and Nevis, Dominica and St Lucia, as it is said that the likelihood of contracting COVID-19 in those countries is ‘very low’.
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
- We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper; email addresses will not be published.
- Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
- We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
- Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
- Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
- If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
- Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy