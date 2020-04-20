An eye on crime: JamaicaEye to roll out in St Elizabeth

An eye on crime: JamaicaEye to roll out in St ElizabethMonday, April 20, 2020
|
Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) in St Elizabeth Nadine Grant-Brown, says plans are in progress for the rollout of the JamaicaEye initiative in the parish.
The national closed-circuit television (CCTV) surveillance programme involves networking cameras owned by the Ministry of National Security as well as accommodating feed from privately owned CCTV cameras. The feeds will provide useful footage in relation to criminal activity and other emergencies and will be monitored by a team of security professionals.
Grant Brown told a recent sitting of the St Elizabeth Municipal Corporation in Black River that an assessment for the procurement of equipment will be conducted by the end of the month. She noted that a number of towns and areas in the parish have already been identified for the installation of cameras.
“It will make a great difference. At least we will be able to see what is happening. The cameras, when they are set up, will be able to properly identify persons who commit criminal acts and help us to see what is happening within our space. So, that technology will help police investigations greatly,” she pointed out.
In March, Prime Minister Andrew Holness announced that $1.2 billion has been set aside in the 2020/21 Budget for the supply and installation of equipment and software under Jamaica Eye.
