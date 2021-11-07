An injection for Long Road Primary

Nobody wore a broader smile on the day than principal of Long Road Primary School, Audreth Gardner.

It was Tuesday, November 2, and a man who had celebrated the anniversary of his birth a day before — medical practitioner Dr Nagendra Babu Chandolu — had palmed Gardner a cheque worth $150,000. That gesture was meant to assist with repairing a section of an eroding wall, and spruce up the front with a concrete wall, as the institution gets back to face-to-face classes tomorrow.

Dr Chandolu's charity, Ashish Health Care, which he formed four years ago with wife, physician Dr Alekya Daram, after they arrived in Jamaica from their native India, has already started preparation for the project, which will result in a safer environment for the 42 children now on roll, and others whom it is expected could join the roster soon.

“A big thank you to Dr Babu for considering us as the project of choice,” Principal Gardner said at the official ground-breaking function held at the school. “I am glad to know that Long Road Primary is on the map.”

Dr Chandolu has even pledged that should the money prove inadequate to complete the project, the charity would ensure that other resources will be sought to make it happen. The cost of construction is also expected to be reduced, following pledges by community folk, mainly parents of pupils attending the school, to offer their services without charge.

Dr Chandolu urged members of the community, situated in deep rural St Mary South Eastern, to not only support the renovation initiative with manpower, but to always be there for the school.

He vowed to remain in contact with the school and lend the hand of assistance whenever it is possible.

The Government announced over a week ago that some primary schools would reopen for physical classes tomorrow, November 8, as it tries to get more pupils involved in face-to-face learning, following a fall-off in education arising from the novel coronavirus pandemic. Internet providers have been unable to satisfy the demand for service on the one hand, but additional challenges, among them limited devices, and frequent power outages in some communities, have made the situation worse.

And as the countdown continues to seeing the pupils eyeball to eyeball again, some of those involved in teaching at the institution are hopeful that the frequent loss in electricity supply that has dogged children while the operated virtually, will become far less.