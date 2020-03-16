‘AN UGLY STAIN’: Mayor condemns vandalisation of ‘Welcome to Montego Bay’ sign

Mayor of Montego Bay Homer Davis is condemning the vandalisation of the multi-million dollar ‘Welcome to Montego BAY’ sign at the Sangster International Airport Round-About in St James.

The sign, which was constructed last year, now has a broken ‘G’ in the word Montego and a broken ‘B’ in the word Bay. The damage was observed early on Sunday, March 15.

Davis said the action has left an “ugly stain” on the city and brings pain to the heart of law-abiding citizens.

“I strongly condemn this act of vandalism which has left an ugly stain on our city. The action of those who have done this can only be likened to people who do not love and appreciate Montego Bay which is rated as the fastest developing city in the Caribbean,” Davis said.

He added that as the Chairman of the St James Municipal Corporation he is committed to getting the sign repaired in the shortest possible time and is appealing to anyone who may have seen what happened or have knowledge of who may have done the damage to tell what they know.

He added: “We need to stamp out these acts of indiscipline as in my estimation, this work could only be carried out by an indisciplined person who is hell bent on brining the name of our city into disrepute. I call on members of the Security Forces to leave no stone unturned as they carry out their investigation into this incident and when the guilty party is caught, the full arm of the law must be used as punishment.”