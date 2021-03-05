An ‘undo’ feature may be coming to Twitter

Screenshots are forever, and now Twitter is

testing a new feature that may help us make better decisions in our online

lives.

The company has confirmed to CNN that it is testing an undo option that would allow users to take back or edit a tweet before it’s officially shared to the platform.

It’s not the edit button that many have been asking for, but the undo option would allow for some reprieve for those who are wary of taking a misstep on the sometimes unforgiving platform.

Twitter is working on “Undo Send” timer for tweets — Jane Manchun Wong (@wongmjane) pic.twitter.com/nS0kuijPK0March 5, 2021

The feature was first noticed by an app developer, Jane Machun Wong, who shared a GIF of the discovery to Twitter.

Thought being tested, the feature has no release date, if it ever becomes available.