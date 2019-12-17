Ancelotti accepts deal with EPL team Everton

It is expected that Carlos Ancelotti will be confirmed as Everton’s new manager by the end of this week.

Ancelloti has reportedly been offered a four-and-a-half-year contract and money to spend on new players, starting with January’s transfer window. The Italian was sacked by Napoli last week but remains under contract until June 2021. However, he may forgo money owed to him by Napoli under the terms of his dismissal in order to expedite his appointment at Everton.

The 60-year-old’s first game with the team will be on Thursday, Dec 26 against Burnley. This means that caretaker Duncan Ferguson will stay in charge for Carabao Cup fixtures against Leicester City and Arsenal this week. Once in the role, Ancelotti is also expected to be assisted by his son Davide Ancelotti and Ducan Ferguson.

The Italian has experience in the Premier League having previously coached Chelsea and led the Blues to a Premier League and FA Cup crown.