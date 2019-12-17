Ancelotti accepts deal with EPL team Everton

Ancelotti accepts deal with EPL team EvertonTuesday, December 17, 2019
|
It is expected that Carlos Ancelotti will be confirmed as Everton’s new manager by the end of this week.
Ancelloti has reportedly been offered a four-and-a-half-year contract and money to spend on new players, starting with January’s transfer window. The Italian was sacked by Napoli last week but remains under contract until June 2021. However, he may forgo money owed to him by Napoli under the terms of his dismissal in order to expedite his appointment at Everton.
The 60-year-old’s first game with the team will be on Thursday, Dec 26 against Burnley. This means that caretaker Duncan Ferguson will stay in charge for Carabao Cup fixtures against Leicester City and Arsenal this week. Once in the role, Ancelotti is also expected to be assisted by his son Davide Ancelotti and Ducan Ferguson.
The Italian has experience in the Premier League having previously coached Chelsea and led the Blues to a Premier League and FA Cup crown.
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
- We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper; email addresses will not be published.
- Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
- We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
- Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
- Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
- If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
- Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy