And the innovation continues...

Food trucks loaded with a full kitchen and parked beachside or poolside are the latest from a deep well of innovative ideas which have kept Sandals Resorts at the pinnacle of the global hospitality industry.

The food trucks, brainchild of Executive Chairman Adam Stewart, have been introduced as part of the offerings at the newly re-imagined Sandals Royal Bahamian Spa Resort and Offshore Island in Nassau.

Guests will hardly need to leave the beach or the pool to order meals. A third truck serving pizza is soon to be added.