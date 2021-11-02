Andre Blake nominated for IFFHS goalkeeper award

Andre Blake nominated for IFFHS goalkeeper awardTuesday, November 02, 2021
|
Reggae Boyz goalkeeper Andre Blake, is to be recognised for his outstanding performances this season with a nomination for the Best Goalkeeper award for the 2021 edition of the International Federation of Football History and Statistics (IFFHS).
The shot stopper, who also plays for the Philadelphia Union team in Major League Soccer (MLS), joins a world class field of goalkeepers including, Liverpool’s Alisson Becker, Germany’s Manuel Neuer, England’s Jordan Pickford and Argentina’s Emiliano Martínez among others.
Blake has been having a stellar season for Philadelphia Union having registered 13 clean sheets since the start of this season. He has also been one of the stand out players for the Reggae Boyz during their qualifying round of matches for the World Cup.
When it comes to awards and accolades 30-year-old Blake is no stranger to success. Last year he won the MLS Goalkeeper of the year award as his efforts helped the Philadelphia Union to their first ever trophy as they claimed the Supporters’ Shield.
The IFFHS awards is set to be held at the end of November where winners in the Best Goalkeeper category along will be announced.
Since 1987 the IFFHS chooses the World’s Best Goalkeeper.
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
- We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper; email addresses will not be published.
- Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
- We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
- Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
- Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
- If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
- Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy