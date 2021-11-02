Andre Blake nominated for IFFHS goalkeeper award

Reggae Boyz goalkeeper Andre Blake, is to be recognised for his outstanding performances this season with a nomination for the Best Goalkeeper award for the 2021 edition of the International Federation of Football History and Statistics (IFFHS).

The shot stopper, who also plays for the Philadelphia Union team in Major League Soccer (MLS), joins a world class field of goalkeepers including, Liverpool’s Alisson Becker, Germany’s Manuel Neuer, England’s Jordan Pickford and Argentina’s Emiliano Martínez among others.

Blake has been having a stellar season for Philadelphia Union having registered 13 clean sheets since the start of this season. He has also been one of the stand out players for the Reggae Boyz during their qualifying round of matches for the World Cup.

When it comes to awards and accolades 30-year-old Blake is no stranger to success. Last year he won the MLS Goalkeeper of the year award as his efforts helped the Philadelphia Union to their first ever trophy as they claimed the Supporters’ Shield.

The IFFHS awards is set to be held at the end of November where winners in the Best Goalkeeper category along will be announced.

Since 1987 the IFFHS chooses the World’s Best Goalkeeper.