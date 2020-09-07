Andrew Holness sworn in as Jamaica’s Prime Minister

Andrew Holness sworn in as Jamaica’s Prime MinisterMonday, September 07, 2020
|
Andrew Holness
has been sworn in as the Prime Minister of Jamaica.
The swearing-in ceremony took place at King’s House in St Andrew on Monday afternoon.
Unlike the big ceremonies in the past, only 32 persons were inside the banquet hall. However, the event was streamed live online and aired on national TV.
The ceremony comes days after the Holness-led Jamaica Labour Party (JLP) beat the People’s National Party (PNP) in Jamaica’s 18th general election. JLP won 48 seats to 15 for the PNP.
With the election behind him, Holness stressed that it is now time for the country to recover from COVID-19.
“Jamaica will recover stronger and better than before,” he said in his speech.
He also promised to address many issues, including corruption, crime, technology and water.
