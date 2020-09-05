Andrew Holness to be sworn in as Jamaica’s PM on Monday

Andrew Holness to be sworn in as Jamaica’s PM on MondaySaturday, September 05, 2020
Jamaica
Labour Party (JLP) leader Andrew Holness will be sworn in as the Prime Minister
of Jamaica on Monday.
The swearing-in ceremony, which is the third for Andrew Holness, will take place on September 7 at 3 p.m., and it will be live-streamed.
After being sworn in, Holness will address the nation.
The ceremony comes after Jamaica’s September 3 general election which saw the People’s National Party suffering a massive defeat at the hands of the JLP. The JLP won 49 seats while the PNP only secured 14.
