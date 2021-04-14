Rohan Knight couldn't suppress his anger and sorrow at witnessing his older brother, 38-year-old Ruel Knight, being shot dead by their father on Monday morning at the family business — Knight's Meat and Food Distributors Ltd — on Gordon Town Road in St Andrew.

“Nobody inna the family can sleep. A bare tears. Mi mother cyaan eat from morning. She cyaan eat! The whole family mash up,” Knight, 32, told the Jamaica Observer yesterday.

His brother, he said, had three children and had been the breadwinner for his family.

The country reacted with shock to the shooting for which the father has been in police custody.

Senior Superintendent of Police Marlon Nesbeth, commanding officer for St Andrew Central, had told the Observer that the father was likely to be charged, despite claiming self-defence. But up to press time last night Nesbeth said the man had not yet been charged.

“There is a process,” he said.

Police have reported that the 64-year-old father and his son, a Jamaica College alumni, had a dispute which ended tragically.

Yesterday, Rohan Knight told the Observer that he went to the police station and saw his father in a cell.

He said the incident occurred after his father, who has run the family business for over 30 years, had an altercation with an employee, and both he and Ruel were adamant that their father's actions had been wrong.

He said Ruel's 14-year-old son was on the property at the time and saw his father's body in a pool of blood.

“The man son did deh deh too… him did inna the lunchroom. When him come out, him know wah gwaan. Him see him father on the ground,” Rohan said.

“Ruel a the strongest bredda out a all a we... when we as the other brothers will deh here and cry 'bout some situation, Ruel nuh cry. Ruel tough it out same way. Me and Ruel grow from school days, and from we young, we a work a the business wid wi father,” he said.

Rohan and another brother, Ricardo, accused their father of having a short fuse.

“We are used to him behaving this way. I was the first victim of all of this. This is not a today or yesterday incident. We try several sources fi deal with this matter and we don't reach nowhere with it. Reporting it don't make any sense, because we do all of that. I went to the church, I went to the pastor, I went to get counselling from people, and none of it helped,” Ricardo said.

Added Rohan: “Everybody get dem share. That's how him deal with people and nobody cyan talk to him and tell him fi calm down. Yuh cyan tell him seh him wrong. Him believe seh him never yet wrong.”