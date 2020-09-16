‘Ankle Socks’, ‘BlackBerry’ held for beating farmer whose goat they were tried to steal

A small farmer was hospitalised after he confronted thieves who attempted to steal one of his goats.

Charged are 35-year-old Hopeton Campbell, otherwise called ‘Ankle Socks’, and 22-year-old Shaunette Williams, otherwise called ‘BlackBerry’, both of Spot Valley in St James.

Reports from the Barrett Town Police are that about 9:30 p.m., the farmer allegedly came home and caught Campbell attempting to steal one of his goats.

The farmer confronted Campbell and an angry mob of persons, including the two thieves, descended on him and began to hurl stones.

One of the stones flung delivered a blow to his head and he was also stabbed several times. Residents reportedly rescued the Farmer and alerted the police, who assisted him to the hospital; he was treated and released.

Both Campbell and Williams turned themselves in at the Barrett Town Police Station on Monday (September 14).

They were subsequently charged for Wounding with Intent and Larceny of Cattle and are scheduled to appear before the St James Parish Court on Wednesday, September 23 to answer to the charges laid against them.