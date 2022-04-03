Another backward step by BOJ 'Govana'

The decision by “De Govana” to increase the policy rate from four to 4.5 per cent is a futile attempt to tame inflation and yet another sign of the policy gridlock in which the Jamaican economy is trapped.

The nation is in dire straits. We are in a profound crisis. All exits are blocked. All solutions create problems.

Inflation was officially at 10.7 per cent in February, way above the four-six per cent target and far below that which is reported anecdotally. Inflation leads to unemployment and the poor suffers. Those on fixed incomes, including full disclosure, decrepit and destitute pensioners, are gripped by foreboding as their standard of living deteriorates. De Govana calls inflation a “terrible sin” and the quickest means to make poor people poorer.

Growth is anaemic. There is stagflation. Poverty is on the rise. So too inequality. Anomie is the condition of the many whose lives are solitary, poor, brutish, nasty and short. Miserable was the term Anju used. Wages are stagnant. Public servants have been deceived by their toady, gelded, colluding unions into accepting four per cent on the basis of an empty promise of compensation review. Raising interest rates to combat inflation will tamp down demand for goods and services – for houses, cars, food, credit – the cost of which will be raised when interest rates rise. Profiteers are unbounded. Some people having a nice time. Speculators are betting against the weak J$ and putting De Govana's big, fat NIR at risk. Meanwhile, heavily indebted households are using approximately 75 per cent of disposable income to pay off debt.

Messrs John Mahfood and Dennis Chung, two of the nation's leading neo-liberal evangelists, were on Nationwide Radio sounding depressed, anxious and gloomy. You could hear the fear in their voices. Gone is the unrealistic optimism they were peddling a few short days ago. The nation is faced with a “dilemma” said one, euphemistically. It will be a difficult year; belts will have to be further tightened bemoaned the other, who makes a comfortable living as a spieler selling fantasies to poor people. But not a word from either about shifting from the “sound” policies they so ardently support. Nothing about alternative policies. It is all external, they say. A Russia a cause wi dis problem. Wi shudda did get some oil from Guyana but it is too late, they wail; all oil has been committed. “But what about Venezuela?” they did not ask. Dogmatists that they are, they had long dispensed with thinking.

De ODD Dacta, who, along with Anju, is having a wonderful time with his trusty consensus partners in Washington, seh tings nice and that the “fiscal discipline” he is maintaining and the “consistently sustainable policy choices” he is making will cause economic growth to increase ten-fold in the next 50 years. How did he get his head stuck up there? Acrobatics. Tone deaf, soulless and lacking in the wisdom of the heart, the man will not be turned from his 60 per cent debt to GDP ratio. Watch him escape doh through the revolving door as the economy crashes and social conflict spreads.

Beam me up, Scotty.

Audley Rodriques is Ambassador Emeritus, having headed Jamaica's diplomatic missions in Kuwait, South Africa, and Venezuela.