Another bus, taxi fare increase looming

MINISTER of Transport and Mining Audley Shaw hinted Thursday that there will be an increase in bus and taxi fares in the “near future”.

His announcement comes six months after there was a 15 per cent hike in fares which saw commuters paying $115 on route taxis and Coaster buses, up from $100 per trip, in the Kingston Metropolitan Transport Region.

“I want to remind us that we did have a 15 per cent increase adjustment and I want to say that in the not-too-distant future there will be another adjustment that will be made. We are aware of the difficulties that are being faced, but let us do it in an orderly way,” Shaw told the launch of the pension programme for public transport operators at VM Group's Half-Way-Tree Road headquarters on Thursday.

Shaw further indicated to the Jamaica Observer after the launch that “everything is being carefully reviewed and we are not yet at the announcement stage”.

In the meantime, Shaw is warning public passenger vehicle (PPV) operators to desist from increasing fares independently.

There have been a myriad complaints from commuters that some PPV operators have been requesting up to 50 per cent more, which is an additional 35 per cent on the agreed increase.

“We cannot allow for that. It is illegal and will not be tolerated. The same crunch that you are feeling, the entire economy is feeling, in particular persons who depend on public transportation on a daily basis. The Transport Authority and the police will be doubling efforts to clamp down on overcharging,” argued Shaw.

The minister also stressed that daily reports have been received about price gouging and licence plates and badge numbers of operators who indulge in the illegal act have been submitted.

“Let's just use the opportunity to self-regulate. We are also seeing a lot of PPV drivers committing traffic offences, as well as operating vehicles with illegal lights. This practice must stop,” he added.

Commuters are encouraged to report overcharging to the Transport Authority at 888-991-5687 or WhatsApp 876-551-8196.