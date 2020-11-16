Another COVID-19 case in the Reggae Boyz camp

Another

COVID-19 case has been discovered in the Reggae Boyz camp in Saudi Arabia.

It is understood that a member of the executive tested positive for the virus, increasing the number of positive cases in the camp to four.

According to reports, players and members of the Jamaica Football Federation were administered PCR tests on Friday morning. They had arrived in Saudi Arabia between Thursday night and early Friday morning.

This new case comes after three members of the camp tested positive for the virus between last Thursday and Friday ahead of the teamâ€™s 3-0 loss to Saudi Arabia in their friendly match on Saturday.

A player and a member of the technical staff tested positive on Thursday, while another case was revealed on Friday.