Another COVID-19 cluster discovered: 74 test positive at Faith Centre in Kingston

Another COVID-19

cluster has been discovered in Kingston and St Andrew.

This time it has been found at the Faith Centre where 74 infections were recorded.

It is understood that 125 people at the catholic centre, which is run by the Missionaries of the Poor, were tested. Of that number, 74 were positive and 46 were negative. Five results are now pending.

Six of the 74 cases were among staff members.

Faith Centre, which has been offering care to the needy since the 1980s, will continue to maintain its no-visitor policy.

A number of other measures will also be put in place to limit the spread of the virus. The discovery of the Faith Centre COVID-19 cluster comes two weeks after 87 residents and staff at the Golden Age Home in Vineyard Town, Kingston, tested positive for the coronavirus. Sadly, one elderly female resident died from the virus.