Another COVID-19 death as Jamaica approaches 1,000 cases

Another COVID-19 death as Jamaica approaches 1,000 casesSaturday, August 08, 2020
|
Jamaica
has recorded another coronavirus (COVID-19) death, as cases increase by double
digits for yet another day.
The deceased is an 88-year-old female from Clarendon, who was admitted to a public health facility on Tuesday.
Additionally, 29 more people have tested positive from the virus, as at yesterday, August 7, with 12 of those being imported cases with St James addresses.
Those confirmations follow 30 from the previous day, many of which are related to a church outbreak in Sandy Bay, Clarendon. Another church-related outbreak, this one in Church Corner, St Thomas, has prompted the government to place both areas under community quarantine.
What’s more, Prime Minister Andrew Holness has ordered a ban on church conventions and conferences after the two in question were found to be in breach of numerous protocols of the Disaster Risk Management Act.
“Now the irresponsible behaviour of a few has created a significant dilemma for the Government. Our global economy has taken a massive hit,” Holness said during a virtual press conference on Thursday.
Jamaica has now confirmed 987 coronavirus cases, including 13 deaths, from 42,447 samples tested.
