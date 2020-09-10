Another disaster: Massive fire at port in Beirut

Weeks after

a major explosion killed almost 200 hundred people in Lebanon, the country is again

dealing with a disaster.

A massive fire broke out at the port in Beirut on Thursday. However, the cause of the blaze is not yet known. It is believed that the incident began at a warehouse where oil and tyres were being stored.

While firefighters try to contain the blaze, residents are being told to stay away from the port.

This latest occurrence is a major blow for the country, as they are still picking up the pieces from a massive explosion on August 4 that killed 190 people. More than 6,000 people were injured, and 300,000 people were displaced from their homes.