Another patient isolated at the National Chest hospital amid coronavirus fears

Minister of Health Dr. Christopher Tufton late Wednesday evening revealed that another Jamaican is now being held in isolation at the National Chest Hospital, after they arrived in the island with an elevated temperature.

According to Dr Tufton, the person was flagged shortly after their arrival on Tuesday following scans at the airport that detected the fever.

An elevated temperature is one of the symptoms of the coronavirus.

Tufton said that because Jamaican nationals cannot be refused entry, those who exhibit an elevated fever, generally over 101.4 degrees Fahrenheit (though it varies by country) and have a travel history that amplifies the threat will be isolated at the Liguanea-based National Chest Hospital.

The minister added that samples were also taken from the individual which have been sent off to the Caribbean Public Health Agency (CARPHA) for testing.

Tufton also provided an update on the two persons which were previously placed in isolation.

“The initial patient who self-reported and checked into the Annatto Bay hospital is expected to be released soon, based on the clinical analysis,” Tufton said.

As for the other patient that was taken from quarantine and placed in isolation, Tufton said that samples were collected from the patient and have been sent off to CARPHA.

Currently a total of three persons are in isolation as part of measures imposed by the Government late last month in response to the coronavirus.