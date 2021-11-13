Another local authority mulls vaccine entry rules

SAVANNA-LA-MAR, Westmoreland — A 15.5 per cent fully vaccinated rate and a decrease in the number of COVID-19 cases in Westmoreland has provided little comfort to councillor for the Grange Hill Division Lawton McKenzie (People's National Party). He wants entry to the building used by the municipal corporation restricted to those who are vaccinated or able to provide proof that they do not have the novel coronavirus.

There is a need, McKenzie told Thursday's monthly meeting, “to have something in place so that no one can enter Westmoreland parish council without being vaccinated or a negative COVID test”.

On November 1, St Mary became the first parish to require proof of vaccination or a negative test for anyone wishing to attend public meetings in their building. Those unable to meet those requirements may join by Zoom. Mayor Richard Creary said on Thursday, the first test of the system, that it appears to be working by helping to boost vaccination take-up.

In arguing his case on Thursday, McKenzie told the Westmoreland meeting that, as the people's representatives, councillors should lead from the front.

“This building has been sanitised more than two times because of COVID and the council must set an example,” he said, seemingly enraged.

There appeared to be some uncertainty, however, in regard to the legality of restricting entry to a public building. Neither deputy mayor and councillor for Bethel Town, Danree Delancy (PNP), who chaired the meeting, nor Mayor Bertel Moore were clear on whether the local authority is empowered by law to put such a policy in place.

The parish's medical officer of health Dr Marcia Graham steered clear of the issue, saying it was outside her jurisdiction; but she repeated calls for everyone to continue observing the safety protocols in place to minimise spread of the disease.

In her monthly update to the corporation, Dr Graham noted that Westmoreland is making huge strides in its vaccination efforts. New sites have been added, she said.

“The Accident and Emergency Department and the Outpatient Dpartment at the Savanna-la-Mar Hospital are now administering vaccines so persons who want the vaccine don't have to all wait at the health centre. The Strawberry Primary and Junior High School was also added as a vaccination site,” she stated.

She added that they are working to get outside entities on board to provide outstation vaccination sites so that even more options are available for residents of Westmoreland.

Dr Graham also noted that, though more people are coming out for their first doses, there are still many residents whose second doses are overdue.

“I am appealing to them to come out. Even if you don't get a call, once the date has passed on your card for you to get your second dose, come out and get [it],” Dr Graham urged.

In keeping with recent announcements by the Ministry of Health, third doses are now being offered to individuals with weakened immune systems.

“The first two doses might not have been effective enough on their immune system, so we are offering a third dose for those with severe HIV, cancer and other diseases on the recommendation of their doctor. Interested persons can come in, but you have to take a letter from your doctor,” Dr Graham said.

— Daina Davy