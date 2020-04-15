ANOTHER MASSIVE JUMP: 20 more test positive for coronavirus, 2-year-old among the infected

Jamaica now has 125 cases of the coronavirus after 20 persons were tested positive for the disease in the last 24 hours.

The disclosure was made in a release to the press by the Health Ministry.

The new cases include five males and 15 females, with ages ranging from 2 years to 43 years.

Two cases are imported. These are the 2-year-old boy from St James and a 43-year-old woman from St Catherine.

Eighteen of the individuals are from St Catherine and arise out of an investigation of the Alorica call centre in Portmore. This brings to 52 the number of confirmed cases working at Alorica.

Forty-seven of the 52 are from St Catherine, three are from Kingston and St Andrew, one is from Clarendon and one from Portland.