ANOTHER MASSIVE JUMP: 20 more test positive for coronavirus, 2-year-old among the infected

ANOTHER MASSIVE JUMP: 20 more test positive for coronavirus, 2-year-old among the infectedWednesday, April 15, 2020
|
Jamaica now has 125 cases of the coronavirus after 20 persons were tested positive for the disease in the last 24 hours.
The disclosure was made in a release to the press by the Health Ministry.
The new cases include five males and 15 females, with ages ranging from 2 years to 43 years.
Two cases are imported. These are the 2-year-old boy from St James and a 43-year-old woman from St Catherine.
Eighteen of the individuals are from St Catherine and arise out of an investigation of the Alorica call centre in Portmore. This brings to 52 the number of confirmed cases working at Alorica.
Forty-seven of the 52 are from St Catherine, three are from Kingston and St Andrew, one is from Clarendon and one from Portland.
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
- We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper; email addresses will not be published.
- Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
- We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
- Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
- Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
- If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
- Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy