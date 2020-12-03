Apple faces lawsuit in Europe for slowing down older phones

Apple faces lawsuit in Europe for slowing down older phonesThursday, December 03, 2020
Another day and Apple is facing another lawsuit for slowing down older iPhones in Europe.
The action is being brought against them by advocacy group Euroconsumers. It said in a statement that the lawsuits cover up to two million iPhone 6, 6 Plus, 6S, and 6S Plus devices in Belgium, Spain, Italy, and Portugal.
According to the group, they tried to settle the matter with Apple outside of court but was not successful.
It is seeking compensation of €60 ( US $72.30) on average for each consumer. If the lawsuits succeed, they could cost Apple €180 million ( US $217 million) in total, based on Euroconsumers estimates of the number of devices affected.
“Consumers are increasingly upset by products wearing out too quickly, the iPhone 6 models being a very concrete example of that,” head of policy and enforcement at Euroconsumers, Els Bruggeman told CNN.
