Another one: Jefferson Davis statue torn down in Virginia

Protesters aren’t waiting for the Government or City Council to give approval to remove Confederate statues across the US, they are taking matters in their own hands.

The latest one to go down is that of Confederate President Jefferson Davis along Richmond, Virginia’s famed Monument Avenue on Wednesday night.

The statue in the former capital of the Confederacy was toppled shortly before 11:00 pm, after hours of trying.

Videos from the scene showed the statue been towed away while crowds cheered.

A protester in his 30s was hit in the head as the monument fell, causing him to lose consciousness, Portsmouth NAACP Vice President Louie Gibbs told the newspaper. The crowd quieted as the man was taken to a hospital. His condition was not immediately clear.

A flag tied to the monument was lit on fire, and the flames burned briefly at the base of one of the statues.

The actions come amid national protests over the death of George Floyd who died after a police officer kneeled on his neck.

A statue of Christopher Columbus in Richmond was torn down by protesters, set on fire and then submerged into a lake on Tuesday.