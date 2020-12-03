Another one: Monolith appears in California

So, these things are just gonna keep popping up everywhere, huh? BUZZ Fam, just days after the discovery and disappearance of two monoliths in Utah and Romania, another one has appeared – this time in California.

Of course, where these monoliths are coming from is still very much enthralled in mystery.

The latest one was found at the top of a hill in Atascadero, halfway between San Francisco and Los Angeles, KEYT-TV reported Wednesday. The tall, silver structure drew hikers to the area after photos were posted on social media.

Now, we don’t know what the point of these metal objects is, or even if they are related to each other. Some believe they are being left there by aliens, but experts have dismissed this idea as being very unlikely.