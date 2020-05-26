Another one: Second ship carrying Jamaicans arrive in Falmouth

Another one: Second ship carrying Jamaicans arrive in FalmouthTuesday, May 26, 2020
|
A Norwegian Cruise Line vessel bringing home 174 Jamaican crew members has arrived at the Falmouth Pier in Trelawny. The ship is the first of three expected this week as the Government allows Jamaicans to return home under its Controlled Re-entry Programme.
“As one vessel leaves another pulls in to our shores. Welcome to all the Jamaicans aboard the Norwegian – we look forward to processing seamlessly,” Minister of Health and Wellness, Dr Christopher Tufton tweeted.
Meanwhile, the ship that brought 1000 Jamaicans on May 19, left the pier on Monday. According to a statement from the Office of the Prime Minister (OPM), the disembarkation process for the Jamaicans who arrived was completed on Monday afternoon.
Twelve of those 1000 Jamaicans who were on board have tested positive for coronavirus.
