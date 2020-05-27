Another one! Tropical Storm Bertha lands in South Carolina ahead of hurricane season

Another one! Tropical Storm Bertha lands in South Carolina ahead of hurricane seasonWednesday, May 27, 2020
|
The Atlantic’s second storm of 2020 made
landfall just east of Charleston, South Carolina, with the official start of
the Atlantic hurricane season still almost a week away.
Tropical Storm Bertha, with top winds of 50 miles per hour (81 kilometres per hour), was moving northwest over land at about 9 mph, threatening to bring heavy rains across the Carolinas and into Virginia, the US National Hurricane Center said.
The heavy rains of the next 24 hours will probably delay further cotton plantings in North and South Carolina, which are already running behind last year’s pace, Donald Keeney, agricultural meteorologist with Maxar, said in a telephone interview from Gaithersburg, Maryland.
This is the record sixth year in a row Atlantic storms have formed before the official June 1 start of the season.
Last week, Tropical Storm Arthur formed off the US East Coast before veering out to sea causing little damage. Most pre-season forecasts call for an over-active Atlantic season surpassing the long-term average of 12 systems.
